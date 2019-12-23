Island Free Press: Video update on the Jug Handle Bridge at Rodanthe

By Rory Kelleher

The Island Free Press provides a visual flyby of the Jug Handle Bridge progress as well as some recently refined details on bridge dimensions, and plans for the infrastructure.

The 2.4-mile, $145.3 million bridge will stretch from the southern portion of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge to northern Rodanthe, and will bypass the S-Turns section of N.C. 12 and Mirlo Beach.

The bridge is scheduled to open between late 2020 and early 2021.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.