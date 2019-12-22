Government office closings, trash pick-up schedules for Christmas week

With Christmas falling on a Wednesday this year, there are a lot of changes to the schedules for trash pick-up this week.

And while the official state government holidays are observed in North Carolina on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, local government offices may be operating on different schedules.

Dare County

Dare County offices will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station, Rodanthe Recycle center and Manteo Recycle Yard will be closed for Christmas on Tuesday, December 24, Wednesday, December 25, and Thursday, December 26, 2019. They will be closed again on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Residential Trash Collection:

Monday, December 23 – Kitty Hawk, Colington, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras

Tuesday, December 24 – CLOSED, NO TRASH COLLECTION

Wednesday, December 25 – CLOSED, NO TRASH COLLECTION – Merry Christmas!

Thursday, December 26 – CLOSED, NO TRASH COLLECTION

Friday, December 27 – Manteo, Wanchese, East Lake, Manns Harbor, Stumpy Point, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, and Avon

Commercial will be picked up on Monday, December 23 and Friday, December 27.

Duck

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the Town Office will be closed on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25.

Southern Shores

Town Hall Offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 25-27. Town Hall will reopen on Monday, Dec. 30. No change in schedule for Trash collection. Recycling collection will be moved to Thursday for both Christmas and New Years Day.

Kitty Hawk

Kitty Hawk Town offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 24th, Wednesday, December 25th and Thursday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holiday.

Residential Trash Collection will take place on Monday, December 23rd. There will be no pick up on Thursday, December 26th. Commercial trash collection will take place on Monday, December 23 and Friday, December 27th.

Kill Devil Hills

The Town of Kill Devil Hills offices will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, December 24-26.

Special town-wide refuse collections will take place on Monday and Friday. No collections will take place Tuesday through Thursday.

During the holiday weeks, residential collection of recyclables by Bay Disposal will be made on normal recyclable collection days; Mondays for the East Side and Tuesdays for the West Side.

Nags Head

There will be town-wide trash collection on Monday, December 23, and a town-wide trash and recycling collection on Friday, Dec. 27. Commercial dumpster collection will take place Monday, December 23 and Friday, December 27.

If needed, there will be additional dumpsters for trash at Town Hall, Public Works and Dowdy Park. The Bulk Drop-off Yard will be closed Monday, December 23 and Thursday, December 26.

Manteo

The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 24; Wednesday, December 25th and Thursday, December 26th.

All solid waste pickup will be done on Monday, December 23rd and Friday, December 27th.

Currituck County

County administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 23 through Thursday, Dec. 26.

Corolla trash and recycling pick-up scheduled for Wednesday, December 25, will be collected Friday, December 27.

