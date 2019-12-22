Fog, ice lead to 45-car pileup on I-64 near Williamsburg

Holiday travel came to a grinding halt on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg Sunday morning with fog and ice sparking a chain-reaction crash involving at least 45 vehicles.

Firefighters on the scene of a 45-car pileup on I-64 near Williamsburg. Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

The crash involved both the east and westbound lanes at mile marker 238 near Camp Peary, about 50 miles east of Richmond. Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Both sides of the interstate were closed for hours. As of 10 a.m., one lane eastbound was open and westbound remained closed.

VDOT camera image of Sunday morning chain-reaction crash on I-64 outside Williamsburg.

AAA says more Americans than ever – 115.6 million – will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1. More than 104.8 million Americans, the most on record, will drive to their holiday destinations. That means 3.9 million more people are expected on the roads compared with last year, for an increase of 3.9%.

