Island Free Press: Over 40 cold-stunned turtles rescued from Pamlico Sound

December 21, 2019 OBX Today 0
Lou Browning of Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation found 13 cold-stunned sea turtles on Friday. [photo by Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation]

By Joy Crist, The Island Free Press
More than 40 cold-stunned sea turtles were found and transported to the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (NEST) Rehabilitation Center on Friday morning after Pamlico Sound temperatures throughout Hatteras Island significantly dropped overnight.

The coordinated effort by local and northern Outer Banks volunteers is a regular endeavor during the winter months, when the occasional freeze can affect mainly juvenile sea turtles in the Pamlico Sound.

Frank Welles, NEST Hatteras Island Coordinator, says that when a cold weather event occurs, up to two dozen local volunteers head to the Pamlico Sound waters to look for sea turtles that have been impacted by the cold.

