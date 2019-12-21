Island Free Press: Over 40 cold-stunned turtles rescued from Pamlico Sound

By Joy Crist, The Island Free Press

More than 40 cold-stunned sea turtles were found and transported to the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (NEST) Rehabilitation Center on Friday morning after Pamlico Sound temperatures throughout Hatteras Island significantly dropped overnight.

The coordinated effort by local and northern Outer Banks volunteers is a regular endeavor during the winter months, when the occasional freeze can affect mainly juvenile sea turtles in the Pamlico Sound.

Frank Welles, NEST Hatteras Island Coordinator, says that when a cold weather event occurs, up to two dozen local volunteers head to the Pamlico Sound waters to look for sea turtles that have been impacted by the cold.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.