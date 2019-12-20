Crash involving Kill Devil Hills police vehicle closes northbound U.S. 158

A two-vehicle crash involving a Kill Devil Hills police officer on Friday morning closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 158 and damaged a stoplight pole at Fifth Street.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. No serious injuries were initially reported.

As of 11 a.m., all northbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted to Beach Road. Police expect the road to remain shut down while the pole is repaired.

N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

