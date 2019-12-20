Community meetings scheduled to discuss FEMA grants for home elevation in Dare

Dare County has received notice of the availability of FEMA grant funds for the elevation of homes in unincorporated Dare County under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program following Hurricane Dorian.

The program provides 100 percent funding to reduce or eliminate the risk of flood damage to buildings and structures.

If your home is your primary residence, you agree to carry flood insurance after the elevation, and your home is structurally capable of elevating you may qualify.

Flood insurance coverage prior to applying is not required to submit an application.

Manufactured homes, structures elevated on a piling foundation, or structures used for commercial or rental purposes are not eligible for funding consideration.

The grant application includes the N.C. Application, Dare parcel tax card, elevation certificate (if available), flood insurance card (if available), and insurance loss statement (if available).

A community meeting on the HMGP program will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Fessenden Center in Buxton and on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Room 168 of the Dare County Administration Building in Manteo.

Applications will be accepted at this meeting or can be secured by contacting Brent Johnson at 252-475-5628 by telephone or email at brent.johnson@darenc.com.

All applications must be received by the close of business on January 22, 2020.

Dare County will submit applications to the State of North Carolina and FEMA for review and evaluation. Submission of an application is no guarantee of funding.

If a grant application was submitted in 2018 or Spring of 2019 as a result of Michael or Florence you do not need to reapply.

