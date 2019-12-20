Candidates set for 2020 elections; challengers file in state House and Senate races

Candidate filing came to a close Friday for the 2020 elections in North Carolina, with challengers from Dare County signing-up to face the local incumbent members of the General Assembly.

First-term state Rep. Bobby Haning of Powells Point will face opposition in the Republican primary in March, from Rob Rollason of Kill Devil Hills.

Democrat Tommy Fulcher from Southern Shores will meet the winner in November for the Sixth District seat in the N.C. House.

Republican state Sen. Bob Steinburg of Edenton has been challenged from Tess Judge, a Democrat from Kitty Hawk, in the November general election for the First District post in the Senate.

Four seats are up on the Dare County Board of Commissioners, with each current member signing up for a chance at another term.

Board chairman and District 2 Republican Bob Woodard will face Democrat Amanda Walters in November. Both are from Kill Devil Hills.

District 3 incumbent Steve House will have a GOP primary opponent, fellow Kitty Hawk resident Paul Wright. Kathy McCullough-Testa, a Southern Shores Democrat, will face the winner.

District 1 commissioner Wally Overman of Manteo and District 4 commissioner Danny Couch from Buxton are unopposed.

There are four seats for Dare County Board of Education on the 2020 ballot, with three incumbents filing to run again.

This is the second election where school board seats in Dare County are partisan races, but there will not be any primaries in 2020.

At-Large member David Twiddy, a Republican from Manteo, will face Charles Parker, a Kill Devil Hills Democrat.

School board chair Bea Basnight of Manteo, a Democrat who represents District 1, will be challenged by Republican Carl Woody, II, also from Manteo.

The District 2 seat is currently vacant, pending the appointment of a replacement for Ben Sproul who was elected Kill Devil Hills mayor this fall.

Democrat Jen Alexander of Colington and Republican Susan Bothwell of Nags Head filed to run in 2020. Applications are now open to fill the remainder of the current term, and the new member from District 2 will be chosen by current school board members in the coming weeks.

Mary Ellon Ballance of Hatteras, a Republican representing District 4, is unopposed.

Both First Judicial District judges up for election this year, Judge Edgar Barnes of Manteo and Judge Amber Davis Malarney of Wanchese, are unopposed.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.