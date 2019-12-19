Freeze warning in effect overnight for the Outer Banks

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from Duck to Ocracoke from 11 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Friday.

Subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected, which will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

