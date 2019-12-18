First Flight schools closed today due to bomb threat posted on OBXToday.com

All three First Flight schools in Kill Devil Hills will be closed today, Wednesday, Dec. 18, after a bomb threat was posted in the comments on an OBXToday.com story.

School officials initially announced the closure of First Flight High School after learning of the comment, which was posted on a story about a lockdown earlier this week due to a shooting threat on Snapchat directed toward the school.

” …i also placed 2 bombs in the school and no one knows. will detonate soon. thhe whool school blow up!!111111 we all die11,” the comment read.

Shortly after announcing the high school closure, school officials also closed First Flight middle and elementary schools for the day as a precautionary measure while authorities conduct “an extensive search” of the high school.

“Thank you for your patience during this incident. The safety of our schools is our top priority,” school officials said in an email to parents.

OBXToday.com is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

