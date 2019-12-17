Man charged with murder in Manteo shooting death

A 62-year-old Manteo man has been charged with first-degree homicide in a Monday night shooting death in the Vista Lake neighborhood.

Authorities were called to the 600 block of Vista Lake Drive at 7:05 p.m. for a report of a person who had been shot, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies arrived to find the victim suffering a bullet wound the stomach. The person, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect remained on the scene. Timothy Lee Sauls, 62, of Vista Lake Drive, was charged with first-degree homicide and is jailed without bond.

Authorities have not released any details on the victim, or what may have led to the shooting

“The case is ongoing and the Criminal Investigation Division is handling the incident,” the news release said.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation please give the Dare County Sheriff’s Office a call at 252-475-5980 or Dare Central 252-473-3444.

