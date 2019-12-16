Threat posted on social media leads to lock down of First Flight schools

A social media threat posted online prompted a lock down Monday at all three First Flight schools in Kill Devil Hills, and a person possibly involved was being questioned.

“Our school resource officer reported that a threat was made on social media directed at the high school,” said Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie. “We locked down all three schools as a precaution due to their proximity to each other.”

The lockdown lasted approximately 15 minutes. Doughtie said everyone was safe, but the sheriff’s office planned to increase their presence at the high school as a precaution.

Doughtie said an individual that may have been involved with the threat was being questioned, and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

In a recorded call and email sent to parents of First Flight elementary, middle and high school students, Dare County Schools spokesman Keith Park said teachers had resumed instruction and more details would be forthcoming later today.

