Public meeting Tuesday in Manteo on next step of flounder management plan

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries public scoping period to solicit public comments on potential management strategies for an upcoming amendment to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan ends this Wednesday.

The primary management strategy for Amendment 3 is long-term sustainable harvest in the southern flounder fishery. The South Atlantic Southern Flounder Stock Assessment update, containing data through 2017, indicated the stock is overfished and overfishing is occurring.

Fisheries stakeholders can provide in-person comments at a scoping meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Dare County Government Complex Commissioners Meeting Room, 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr., Manteo.

Comments can also be submitted through the division’s website with an online form or by mail.

A scoping document outlining the potential management strategies can be found on the Southern Flounder Amendment Information Page.

