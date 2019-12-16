Manteo police investigate report of shot fired in Vista Lake neighborhood

Manteo police were investigating a report of at least one shot being fired in the Vista Lake neighborhood Monday evening.

Residents of the neighborhood located off U.S. 64 on the south end of town reported several emergency vehicles arrived in the neighborhood around 7:15 p.m.

One resident said they heard what sounded like a gunshot before police blocked off a portion of Vista Lake Drive, which circles the neighborhood.

Law enforcement officials were not immediately available to comment on the situation.

