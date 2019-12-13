Sheriff’s office: Man arrested in Manteo after throwing cocaine out car window

A 52-year-old Manteo man faces felony drug charges after, authorities say, he tossed suspected cocaine out of his car during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6:26 am, a Dare County sheriff’s deputy in the Manteo District conducted a traffic stop for an expired registration in the area of Highway 64/264 and Fernando Street.

Prior to the vehicle stopping, the deputy saw something being thrown out of the passenger window, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

When the deputy checked the area where the object was thrown he located a bag containing suspected cocaine.

The driver, Jerry Lee Shelton of Jones Circle in Manteo, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Shelton was released on a $2,500 secured bond.

