Live nativity in Grandy includes rescued farm animals

On Sunday, Dec. 15 from 5-30-8 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Grandy presents its third annual live nativity, featuring farm animals (and the volunteers who care for them) from Southern Hope Animal Rescue and Education.

The nativity players include Burrito, a donkey who was orphaned, sick and destined for slaughter until the SHARE took him in; along with Tater, a donkey who loves to give kisses; and Baxter, a mostly deaf and blind sheep.

The nativity is free and includes a meet-and-greet with the animals and photo opportunities starting at 7 p.m. The church is located at 6480 Caratoke Highway.

