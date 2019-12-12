Crack, cash, stolen gun seized; two arrested in Roanoke Island raid

A man and woman were arrested last week after a search warrant at a home on Roanoke Island turned up a “trafficking amount” of crack cocaine, cash and a stolen gun, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force served the warrant in the 900 block of Driftwood Drive on Dec. 5.

Donald Dwight Martin, 36, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Martin was also served with three outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the sheriff’s office said. Martin was released on a $65,000 secured bond

Natia Shanette Patterson, 33, also of the Driftwood Drive address, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for controlled substance. She was released on a $25,000 secured bond.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force is made up of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk Police Departments.

