Reginald Fessenden, who made history on Christamas Eve 1906 with the first musical program broadcast over radio from Massachusetts, conducted many of his early experiments on the Outer Banks five years earlier.

Fessenden is the subject of the Outer Banks History Center’s “This Month in Outer Banks History” December 2019 segment on Dare County’s Current TV.

[embedded content]

