Santa Claus is coming to Kill Devil Hills Town Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14

Santa’s coming all the way from the North Pole to Kill Devil Hills Town Hall on Saturday, December 14th. He will be visiting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The annual free community Christmas event includes pictures with Santa, goodie bags, sleigh rides, Christmas lights, cookies, hot chocolate, apple cider, and other holiday treats, festive tunes, lots of spirit and a jolly good time.

And new this year, make reindeer food & color a gingerbread man or a Christmas tree and new decorations.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a donation to benefit Toys For Tots or the Outer Banks SPCA Animal Shelter pets.

