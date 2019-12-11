No one hurt after home in lower Currituck County damaged by electrical fire

A woman and her dog escaped unhurt after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at their home in lower Currituck County.

Units were dispatched to the 300 block of North Spot Road, near the Currituck County Rural Center in Spot, at 3:49 p.m.

The fire was contained to the ceiling of the kitchen, according to Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department Chief Vernon Hart.

Hart said the blaze appeared to have been sparked by an electrical problem. Damage was estimated at $13,000, primarily from heat and smoke.

Responding to the scene were units from the Lower Currituck, Crawford and Southern Shores volunteer fire departments, Kitty Hawk Fire Department and Currituck Fire and EMS.

