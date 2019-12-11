Climb the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse for free this Saturday morning

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore will be hosting a free Winter Lighthouse Climb on Saturday morning, December 14, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Traditionally, the lighthouse is seasonally closed from the end of Columbus Day Weekend in October until late April, but this holiday event allows the public one last opportunity in 2019 to catch a world-class view from the top of the historic tower.

All climbers are required to be at least 42 inches tall and must climb the steps on their own—they cannot be carried. Children 11 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult, (16 years of age or older). The climb is strenuous, and the 257 steps to the top is the equivalent of climbing a 12-story building, so attendees should be prepared for a workout.

The Free Winter Lighthouse Climb is presented in partnership with the National Park Service and the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society.

