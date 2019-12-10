Be on the lookout: Boat stolen from Kill Devil Hills

Kill Devil Hills police are asking the public’s help finding a 19-foot boat stolen from the Oyster Pointe condominiums on Saturday.

The Legacy Sea Era Center Console with a 115hp Yahama was last seen parked in the boat trailer lot off First Street.

The boat was stolen from the Oyster Pointe condos’ boat trailer lot.

The boat no longer has the dark plastic guard.

In addition to a reward of up to $1,000 from the Dare Community Crime Line, the owners of the boat are also offering a reward for information leading to its recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kill Devil Hills police at 252-449-5337 or the Crime Line at 252-473-3111.

