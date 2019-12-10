Be on the lookout: Boat stolen from Kill Devil Hills

Kill Devil Hills police are asking the public’s help finding a 19-foot boat stolen from the Oyster Pointe condominiums on Saturday.
The Legacy Sea Era Center Console with a 115hp Yahama was last seen parked in the boat trailer lot off First Street.
The boat no longer has the dark plastic guard.
In addition to a reward of up to $1,000 from the Dare Community Crime Line, the owners of the boat are also offering a reward for information leading to its recovery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kill Devil Hills police at 252-449-5337 or the Crime Line at 252-473-3111.
This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.
Be the first to comment