Outer Banks Realtor David Perrot honored with career achievement award

In November, local Realtor David Perrot of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty-KDH was honored with the prestigious Career Achievement award by the Outer Banks Association of Realtors.

The Career Achievement Award recognizes Realtors who have achieved Lifetime Membership status by being a member for 25-plus years, and are involved in local, state and/or national Realtor association, community, and professional activities.

David has been a member of OBAR for 38 years, the 41st Realtor to join the association when it was still known as the Dare County Board of Realtors (currently there are almost 1,000 Realtor members of OBAR).

During his membership he served on multiple committees and became president in 1988, three years after receiving the esteemed Realtor of the Year award.

In 2015, David brought issues unique to the Outer Banks to Raleigh when he served on the North Carolina Association of Realtors (NCR) Board of Directors. On the state level, he also spearheaded a safety campaign for Realtor protection after the tragic death of Realtor Beverly Carter in 2014. He continues his dedication to safety by teaching safety information and tips to incoming members of OBAR during new member orientations.

David has an extensive history of volunteerism throughout the community and beyond. In the wake of Hurricane Florence, he made multiple trips to the New Bern Association of Realtors carrying truckloads of items and supplies, delivering them directly to the Association.

During his 38 years of experience as a Realtor, David Perrot has worked in residential sales and property management. He started several real estate companies including Resort Realty in 1987. Since January 2016, he continued his career at Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty-KDH.

“Receiving this award is such an honor because it not only has strict criteria to qualify, but the selection is decided on by your peers,” Perrot said.

“I could not be happier with the career achievement nomination committee’s choice in David. He is the embodiment of what being a Realtor truly is,” said OBAR President Jean-Paul Peron of the Outer Banks Real Estate Company at eXp Realty.

David accepted the award at the association’s November General Membership Meeting with the humor for which he is famous, telling many stories of his early days with the association. He was surrounded by his wife of 46 years, Debbie, and their son Jason, longtime colleagues; Jackie Ricks-Sample of Sun Realty-KDH, Eddie Goodrich of Village Realty-NH, and David Watson of Southern Shores Realty.

