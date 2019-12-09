Nags Head reminds property owners they must register short-term rentals

The Town of Nags Head is reminding property owners who use platforms such as Airbnb, HomeAway or VRBO to rent their home, or rooms in their homes, to register their property with the town prior to renting the property. Properties managed by a real estate broker are exempt from the registration requirement.

In April, Nags Head’s Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance that defines a short-term rental as the rental of residential property for vacation, leisure, recreation or other purposes for fewer than 30 days and requires annual registration with the town.

Among other things, the adopted ordinance establishes additional parking requirements for partial-house rentals and requires the property owner to disclose whether liability insurance is in effect for the property and acknowledge that they under the need to be pay both state sales tax and Dare County occupancy tax and comply with the requirements of the Vacation Rental Act.

Those who have registered their rental with the town prior to Dec. 31 may continue to rent their unit and are not required to register again until Sept. 1, 2020. However, those who have not registered by Dec. 31 must register prior to renting their property. The cost is $25 and a registration form is available online at nagsheadnc.gov/shorttermrentals or at town Hall. Following the property’s initial registration, subsequent registrations are due annually by Sept. 1.

Failure to register within 30 days of the property being offered for rent will result in an initial $100 fine. Each additional day that a property is offered without being registered will result in a $50/day fine.

For more information visit nagsheadnc.gov/shorttermrentals to view frequently asked questions and to download a registration form.

