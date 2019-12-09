Marion Gilbert, former two-term Currituck commissioner, passes away

Former two-term Currituck County Commissioner Marion Gilbert died Thursday at age 55.

Gilbert served on the Currituck Board of Commissioners from 2010 to 2018, and was well-known for her community activism.

She also served as a leader on a number of local boards, including the Albemarle Commission, Currituck County Animal Shelter, and Currituck Kids. Gilbert also served as a Senior Warden at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck.

“Marion was very community-oriented and giving of her time,” said Ben Stikeleather, Currituck County Manager. “She was dedicated to volunteering at public events and was active in many local organizations. Marion will be greatly missed by many people in Currituck County.”

A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake Chapel located at 929 S. Battlefield Blvd in Great Bridge.

A funeral service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake Chapel on Thursday, December 12 at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

A reception will follow at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2864 Caratoke Highway in Currituck.

