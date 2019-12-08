Pair of brothers, 8 and 16, die in single-vehicle crash in Tyrrell County

Two brothers, ages 8 and 16, died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on N.C. 94 south of Columbia in Tyrrell County.

The wreck happened around 1 a.m. near Pity My Shoe Road, when the driver over-corrected and crashed into a canal, WITN-TV reported.

Dylan Michael Edwards of Englehard, and his little brother Brayden Alexander Deanes of Suffolk, Virginia, were both described as loving, sweet boys who never met a stranger.

Dylan loved all sports and was an outstanding athlete for the Lakers at Mattamuskeet Early College High School. The Lakers boys and girls basketball games scheduled for this week against Columbia, Manteo and Bear Grass Charter have been postponed until dates to be announced later.

The Mattamuskeet Campus will be on a one-hour delay Monday morning to give staff time to meet together and put supports in place for our students and staff members. Counselors will be available to students at the school all day.

“He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting, especially duck hunting,” Dylan’s obituary reads. “Dylan cherished his truck. He made an impact on many people during his brief time with us. Dylan will be deeply missed by all that knew him.”

Brayden, his family said in his obituary, loved the outdoors, riding his bike and playing football.

“Brayden was extremely smart, making the principal’s list at school. Like his older brother Dylan, he made an impact on many people during his brief time with us,” his obituary reads. “He was an extremely friendly ‘people person,’ having never met a stranger and never at a loss for words during a conversation. Brayden will be deeply missed by all that knew him.”

A celebration of life memorial service for both boys will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, N.C., with Pastor Greg Hurdle officiating. Burial will follow at Aulander Cemetery, Aulander, N.C.

In lieu of flowers for Dylan, memorial contributions may be made to the Mattamuskeet Early College High School in Dylan’s memory at 20392 US-264, Swan Quarter, N.C. 27885 or online by clicking here.

In lieu of flowers for Brayden, memorial contributions may be made to the Bennett’s Creek Warriors Football and Cheerleading in Brayden’s memory at 4901 Bennett’s Pasture Road, Suffolk, VA 23435 or online clicking here.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, and other times at the home of Brenda and “T-Tom” Piland.

