Currituck wins state title, First Flight second at NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational

December 8, 2019 OBX Today 0
Currituck added another cheerleading state championship to their trophy case. [Lynetti Warden/Twitter photo]

Currituck County High School’s competition cheerleading team won a state championship and First Flight High School was a state runner-up in the 2019 NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational in Raleigh.

The 18-member Knights team won the Large Varsity Non-Tumble Division 2 championship with a score of 77.1, ahead of South Rowan (75) and Franklin (71.5). Bear Grass Charter placed ninth in the division.

The Nighthawks, with a 15-member squad, was second in the Medium Varsity Division 2 championship, scoring 65.7, just behind Croatan (67.05) and ahead of West Stokes (64) and Southside (62).

Northeastern finished second and Edenton was fifth in the Small Varsity Non-Tumble Division 2.

Gates took third in the Non-Building division. Camden was fourth in Super Varsity Non-Tumble Division 2.

133 teams competed across more than a dozen divisions at the Raleigh Convention Center on Saturday.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*