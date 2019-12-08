Currituck wins state title, First Flight second at NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational

Currituck County High School’s competition cheerleading team won a state championship and First Flight High School was a state runner-up in the 2019 NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational in Raleigh.

The 18-member Knights team won the Large Varsity Non-Tumble Division 2 championship with a score of 77.1, ahead of South Rowan (75) and Franklin (71.5). Bear Grass Charter placed ninth in the division.

Congratulations to our competition cheerleaders for their second place finish at states today! pic.twitter.com/JqsnktrFmb — FirstFlightAthletics (@FFHS_Athletics) December 7, 2019

The Nighthawks, with a 15-member squad, was second in the Medium Varsity Division 2 championship, scoring 65.7, just behind Croatan (67.05) and ahead of West Stokes (64) and Southside (62).

Northeastern finished second and Edenton was fifth in the Small Varsity Non-Tumble Division 2.

Gates took third in the Non-Building division. Camden was fourth in Super Varsity Non-Tumble Division 2.

133 teams competed across more than a dozen divisions at the Raleigh Convention Center on Saturday.

