The Outer Banks Hospital, N.C. Aquarium Society announce new partnership

The Outer Banks Hospital and the North Carolina Aquarium Society announced a new partnership in November, kicking it off with sponsorship of classrooms and unveiling of new signs at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island and Jennette’s Pier.

The N.C. Aquarium Society is the non-profit fundraising arm of the NC Aquariums, and works extensively to coordinate philanthropic efforts that so far have also included Dominion Energy, Southern Bank and others.

“We love having neighbors like The Outer Banks Hospital, who have stepped up to generously support the NC Aquariums’ education mission,” said Jim Mulvey, Director of Development at the N.C. Aquarium Society. “Their commitment and community involvement is invaluable, and this partnership will provide support to great programs at both the aquarium and pier.”

At a N.C. Aquarium Society dinner, Mulvey joined Aquarium Director Larry Warner in thanking Outer Banks Hospital President Ronnie Sloan for his eagerness in forming a strong collaboration.

“We are proud to sponsor the two classrooms at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island and Jennette’s Pier to help educate our community on the importance of conservation,” Sloan said. “Healthy lives depend on a healthy planet, so this is a natural union. Proper management of our natural resources helps to keep human and marine life well so that we can all live our lives to the fullest.”

