Video: Highlights from the 5th Annual OBX Brewtag

Relive the excitement of Kitty Hawk Kites’ 5th Annual OBX Brewtag at The Soundside event site in Nags Head.

There were record-breaking keg flights, and attendance, for the event held in October.

First place: Late To Work, new world record distance of 96 feet, 7 inches.

Second place: Blue Crab Tavern, 66 feet, 4 inches.

Third place: Bruce Goose, 41 feet, 3 inches.

Flying Chicken Award: Team Red, White and Blue.

Kitty Hawk Kites expresses their gratefulness in being able to bring the Outer Banks together around the celebration of flight and beer.

All proceeds benefited the Rogallo Foundation and the Outer Banks Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.

