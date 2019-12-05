Eight sea turtles being treated at aquarium’s STAR Center for cold stunning

The STAR Center sea turtle hospital at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island admitted eight patients this week after dropping water temperatures led to cold-stunning, a hypothermia-like condition that renders the turtles unable to swim.

“They were all gradually warmed back up over a few days, and today each turtle was observed during a swim test,” the aquarium said in a Facebook post. “Passing this test is important to each turtle’s recovery and brings them a step closer to release.”

Cold-stunning is not an uncommon event for sea turtles off the Outer Banks. If you spot a turtle on the beach, call the Outer Banks Network for Endangered Sea Turtles hotline at 252-441-8622.

