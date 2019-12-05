Duck Yuletide celebration throughout the town this Saturday

The Town of Duck invites you to the Duck Yuletide events throughout the town on Saturday, December 7.

The day begins with the Great Yuletide Elf Hunt organized by the Duck Merchants Association and concludes with the 9th Annual Yuletide Celebration from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Duck Town Park.

The Town of Duck businesses have something for everyone on your shopping list! Pick up a “Great Yuletide Elf Hunt Passport” at select locations, then shop and stroll through Duck Village from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy strolling carolers from First Flight High School during the afternoon.

Bring your completed passport to the Yuletide Celebration at Duck Town Park to receive a gift for children and be entered into a drawing for gift baskets. The gift baskets are full of Duck Merchant goodies and gift cards sure to make your holidays bright! Learn more at doducknc.com.

Gather at the Duck Town Park from 3 to 5 p.m. for holiday music by Just Playing Dixieland, tasty treats from local Duck Businesses, the lighting of the Crab Pot tree, donated by Station Bay Marina and Bluewater Seafood Market, and carols by First Flight High School students all in preparation for Santa’s arrival on the Duck Fire Engine.

Participants will enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and tasty treats provided by Ships Watch Realty and Treehouse Coffee and Rope Ladder Kitchen & Biscuits.

Participants are encouraged to bring donations for community partners Outer Banks SPCA and Food For Thought.

Once Santa arrives, he will greet attendees in Town Hall until 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit townofduck.com, or call 252.255.1234

