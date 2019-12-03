Town Hall Drive closed at Colington Road on Thursday

The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure for through traffic on Town Hall Drive at the Colington Road intersection beginning at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The road closure is necessary for storm drain installation by Barnhill Contracting Company.

Access to Town Hall Drive will be via Veterans Drive.

The temporary road closure is scheduled to end by 4 p.m. with Town Hall Drive being open to through traffic.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Services Department, at 252-480-4080.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.