OBAR, Holy Redeemer hosting annual blood drive tomorrow

The Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® will once again co-sponsor the OBX Community Blood Drive with the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church by the Sea Wednesday, Dec. 4, from noon to 6 p.m.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, many blood drives were cancelled, and North Carolina is once again facing blood shortages.

Last year the Red Cross collected 165 units, the largest amount for a single drive for the year, making the OBX Community Blood Drive the number one drive in Eastern Carolina and Southern Virginia. The accomplishment earned OBAR “The Crystal Blood Drop Award” for co-sponsor of the 2018 year. And HRCC is now in the top three percent in the nation for units collected.

Says “The firefighters did a great job at the October drive and were only one unit away from tying with our record,” said OBAR President, Jean-Paul Peron of the Outer Banks Real Estate Company at eXp Realty, “So on Wednesday our goal is to blow the competition out of the water for the second year in a row. We are hoping to collect 200 units of blood. What a better form of competition than competing to give the gift of life to those in need!”

The blood drive is open to the public. If you would like to donate, please register online at redcrossblood.org and enter HRCC as the Sponsor Code. This year there will be added mobile units to greatly reduce wait time. HRCC requests that if you are a REALTOR® or member of OBAR to please wear your name badge or provide a business card to staff to identify you as a REALTOR® or OBAR member.

Every donor will receive a $5 Amazon gift card and be entered for a chance to win a door prize valued at $200.

Holy Redeemer By The Sea Catholic Church is located at 301 West Kitty Hawk Road in Kitty Hawk. For more information regarding the blood drive, contact Val Cummins at the Holy Redeemer Office, 252-261-4700.

And remember, #BeTheLifeline this holiday season!

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.