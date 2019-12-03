New ferry schedules set now that Ocracoke has reopened to visitors

With Ocracoke Island now open to all, the N.C. Ferry System has adjusted its Ocracoke-bound schedules today to accommodate visitor traffic.

While roads in Ocracoke village are open and accessible, N.C. 12 north of the village is open only to four-wheel drive vehicles.

The highway is scheduled to reopen to all traffic within a week.

Ferry schedules as of Dec. 2:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 6:30 and 10 a.m., 4 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 9 a.m., 1 and 7 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m.

The routes between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke will remain toll-free until N.C. 12 opens to all traffic. Reservations for these routes are highly recommended and are available by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY. The schedule for ferries between Ocracoke and Hatteras is as follows:

Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake: 6 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Silver Lake to Hatteras: 8:45 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Hatteras to Ocracoke-South Dock (4WD ONLY): 6:15 a.m. and 9 a.m., 4:45 p.m., 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-South Dock-Hatteras (4WD ONLY): 4:30 a.m., 7:30 and 10:15 a.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 and 9 p.m.

Once N.C. 12 reopens to all traffic, the Hatteras-Ocracoke Silver Lake route will be discontinued, and the Hatteras-Ocracoke South Dock route will begin on the following schedule:

Hatteras-Ocracoke: 5 a.m., 6, 8, 9 and 11 a.m., 12, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7:30, 9 and 10 p.m., midnight.

Ocracoke-Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 6:30, 7:30, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:15, 7:30, 8:45 and 10:30 p.m., midnight.

Tolling will resume at the regular rates on routes between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke once N.C. 12 is reopened to all traffic.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.