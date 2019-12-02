Portion of Soundside Road in Nags Head to close this week for pipe replacement

A portion of West Soundside Road in Nags Head will be closed starting Monday to permanently repair a collapsed pipe under the street near Nags Head Church.

A detour will be available using Deering Street, at the Nags Head post office, to reach properties west of Nags Head Church.

The closure is between the driveways for the church parking lot, which will remain open during the work.

The replacement project is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

