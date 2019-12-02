Coast Guard warns mariners of extreme shoaling near Oregon Inlet

The Coast Guard is advising all mariners to exercise caution when transiting through the Basnight bridge due to “extreme shoaling” near Oregon Inlet aid #17.

The latest Army Corps of Engineers hydrographic survey displays the areas in which the shallow depths are occurring, with certain spots appearing as low as 3 feet.

If you have any questions, contact Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet via Ch 16 or at 252-441-6260.

