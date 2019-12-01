Video: Coast Guard rescues man adrift 170 miles offshore on Thanksgiving

The Coast Guard hoisted a man from his disabled sailing vessel approximately 170 miles east of the Outer Banks on Thursday afternoon.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center were notified via an electronic personal locator beacon registered to the man’s sailing vessel.

The Coast Guard reached out to a family member listed in the beacon’s contact list, who confirmed the owner had recently set sail to the Bahamas.

An HC-130 Hercules aircrew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched to locate and assist the owner of the sailing vessel.

Upon locating the sailing vessel, the Jayhawk aircrew made contact with the owner and learned that the main mast of the vessel had collapsed, and recommended that the man be hoisted due to worsening weather approaching.

The man was hoisted by the helicopter aircrew and taken to Morehead City where he was dropped off by aircrews. There were no reported medical concerns.

