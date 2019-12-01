Accessible hunt blind, wildlife viewing platform open at Bodie Island

Visitors with limited mobility will be able to use the new accessible hunt blind and wildlife-viewing platform to hunt waterfowl during at Bodie Island authorized dates starting Dec. 14.

All Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors can use the platform to participate in wildlife-viewing, educational and photography opportunities during the hunting off-season from April 1 through the middle of November with a few exceptions in October.

Waterfowl hunting season dates and information on reserving the accessible hunt blind/wildlife-viewing platform can be found on the seashore’s waterfowl hunting web page. For more information on the wildlife-viewing platform, visit the nature viewing and photography web page.

The new hunt blind and wildlife-viewing platform is located approximately two miles north of the Bodie Island Lighthouse.

“I am pleased to improve accessibility options for important recreational activities in the Seashore,” stated David Hallac, Superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We appreciate the technical support and guidance from our partners with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to bring this project to completion.”

Waterfowl hunting was first authorized at the seashore on June 29, 1940. It is permitted, in accordance with federal and state regulations, on 1,500 acres of Bodie Island; 500 acres of Hatteras Island; and Ocracoke Island (except Ocracoke Village).

In March 2019, the National Park Service approved the seashore’s plan to construct the accessible hunt blind and wildlife-viewing platform after the preparation of an environmental assessment with public review.

