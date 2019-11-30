Island Free Press: Saltwater flooding slows N.C. 12 in Avon Saturday morning

Ocean overwash resulted in an inundation of saltwater on N.C. 12 in Avon from Ace Hardware to the Avon Pier, in northern Buxton, and on Pea Island near Oregon Inlet and the S-Curves on Saturday morning.

The flooding initially occurred alongside Saturday morning’s high tide, which was at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The affected areas all have minimal dunes due to a mid-November nor’easter that eroded the beaches over the course of multiple high tide cycles.





