AT&T: Damaged fiber line causing Outer Banks wireless outage

Many AT&T wireless customers on the Outer Banks and northeastern North Carolina have been without service since Thanksgiving Day, and there’s no estimated time for repairs.

In a statement, AT&T spokeswoman Ann Elias said customers in Kill Devil Hills and surrounding areas are being impacted by “damage to our local service provider’s fiber line.”

AT&T is “working closely with this company who is making repairs to restore service. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

On social media, many customers say they haven’t had service since Thursday afternoon, and they’ve received varying answers from AT&T customer service on why, and when service may be restored.

Stay with OBXToday.com for updates.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.