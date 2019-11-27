Free Thanksgiving dinners around the Outer Banks

Several Outer Banks restaurants and nonprofits have teamed up this year to provide free Thanksgiving feasts for the community.

Avenue Grille in Manteo has partnered with Mt. Olivet UMC Youth Ministries for a Thanksgiving meal. Donations are accepted but not required for the community gathering. All money raised will be donated to the Food Pantry. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call ahead for reservations so the restaurant has an idea of how many to cook for. Click here for more information or call 252-473-4800.

Jimmy’s Seafood Buffet in Kitty Hawk will host a free community Thanksgiving buffet with turkey and trimmings from 2-4 p.m. Thursday. If you know of someone who needs dinner delivered, call 252-261-4973 and leave a message.

Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill in Kitty Hawk and Beach Food Pantry have teamed up to provide a free community Thanksgiving dinner Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 252-261-7800 for reservations. Click here for more information.

Liberty Christian Fellowship will hosts its ninth annual free Thanksgiving meal open to everyone on the Outer Banks. Dinner will be served Thanksgiving Day from a 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fellowship, 244 Williams Drive, Kill Devil Hills. Click here for more information.

