Oregon Inlet Campground to remain open through the winter

The National Park Service is going to keep Oregon Inlet Campground in Cape Hatteras National Seashore open through the winter to evaluate a new camping opportunity.

“It’s exciting to provide a new camping opportunity for Seashore visitors,” stated Superintendent David Hallac. “We plan to try this for a season and consider it again during future years if the campground is used.”

The campgrounds at Cape Point and Frisco remain open through Thanksgiving weekend, while the Ocracoke Campground has been closed since Hurricane Dorian.

All 120 sites at Oregon Inlet will be available. One restroom facility will remain open.

Electricity and water connections are available at 47 camping sites, and site-specific reservations will be possible beginning December 2 at www.recreation.gov.

