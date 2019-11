George Cecil of Roanoke Island caught and released eight nice keeper-sized speckled trout on jigs Friday morning at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

When not fishing for fun, Cecil works as a mate on the Sea Breeze with Capt. Ned Ashby.

Anglers on both the ocean and soundside have been reporting good speckled trout bites every since last week’s nor’easter moved out.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.