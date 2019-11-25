Saturday’s ‘Big Curri-Shuck’ event ushers in oyster season

The annual Big Curri-Shuck at Sanctuary Vineyards in Jarvisburg ushers in oyster season this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Oysters are the main attraction — steamed and all-you-can-eat. But there’s also local wine and beer sampling, loud country and funk music and a signature wine glass and one-of-a-kind beer/wine huggie to take home.

Tickets are $0 per person and available at www.sanctuaryvineyards.com. Click here for the Facebook event page.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.