Mustian Street closing in Kill Devil Hills on Tuesday

The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure to through traffic on Mustian Street beginning at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from Colington Road to W. Carlton Avenue for storm drain installation by Barnhill Contracting Company.

Access to properties along Mustian Street will use W. Carlton Avenue. Access to the Baum Center will be available via Town Hall Drive.

The road is scheduled to re-open to traffic by 4 p.m.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Services Department at 252-480-4080

