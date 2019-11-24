Fall surprise: Baby sea turtles hatch at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

A visitor at Cape Hatteras National Seashore found more than shells and sea glass on the beach near Avon on Friday.

A green sea turtle emerging from a nest Friday. [NPS photo]

The visitor spotted seven little hatchlings shimmying toward the ocean, and called the National Park Service and wildlife officials for help.

Seashore staff were able to ensure the green sea turtles made it safely to the ocean, then did some tracking to find the nest, the National Park Service said in a Facebook post.

After a visitor discovered seven hatchlings scurrying toward the ocean, seashore staff located a nest nearby. [NPS photo]

Staff soon discovered the nesting cavity at the top of a dune, located around a half mile south of Ramp 38 near Avon.

“Another 97 green sea turtle hatchlings were recovered and safely released!” the NPS said.

The discovery of the nest brings this year’s total number of nests on the seashore to 473. The previous record was 325 nests.

If you see a sea turtle on the beach during your visit to Cape Hatteras National Seashore, call 252-216-6892.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.