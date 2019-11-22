Norfolk man arrested after traffic stop reveals ‘large amount’ of marijuana products

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a Norfolk man after a traffic stop on N.C. 12 near Coquina Beach revealed a “a large amount of illegal controlled substances” in his car.

Deputies seized 600 grams of marijuana, approximately two ounces of concentrated THC Wax and approximately 50 doses of THC gummies, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Cash was also seized.

David Lysle Mcelhaney, 36, of Stugis Road in Norfolk was charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Mcelhaney was released on a $4,000 secured bond.

