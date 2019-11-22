Meet Raymond the mule at CWHF’s fall festival tomorrow

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is hosting a fall festival Saturday, Nov. 23 at the rescue farm in Grandy — and it will be the public’s first chance to meet the infamous Raymond the mule.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., features wagon rides, “paint a mustang,” a bouncy house, barbecue, wine tastings from Sanctuary Vineyards, CWHF shirts and other gifts for sale and raffles for paintings by the rescued horses.

The CWHF, which manages the Currituck Outer Banks’ herd of wild mustangs, made what they called the heartbreaking decision to remove Raymond from the beach in late September.

The wild mule — the legendary product of a local donkey and a wild mare — had been escaping onto the paved roads of Corolla along with a group of wild horses due to a dilapidated fence meant to keep them on the 4×4 beaches.

Raymond, who is at least 20 years old, suffers from laminitis, a painful foot condition, and wouldn’t have survived on the beach much longer, the fund said.

Today, he’s got is very own pasture at the CWHF rescue farm in Grandy, and he seems to be enjoying the retired life. There will be a special ribbon cutting for Raymond’s new home at noon Saturday.

Also Saturday’s event, the CWHF will raffle off paintings by Raymond and other rescued wild horses who live at the farm, as well as pots made from Currituck clay and wild horse (and Raymond) hair by artist Mike Middleton.

Drawings for the horse hair pots and paintings takes place at 1 p.m., and you must be present to win.

The CWHF rescue farm is at 102 Young Rider Lane in Grandy. There is a suggested donation of $10 per car at the gate.

Click here for more information about the event.

