By Joy Crist

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was rotating once again after a Friday morning repair by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

James Harper adjusting the wiring. Photo by John M. Havel.

Per a Tuesday update from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the beacon at the top of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse had stopped rotating after a powerful nor’easter impacted the Outer Banks over the weekend.

Though the lighthouse itself is managed by the National Park Service, the structure is maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), which is responsible for the repairs.https://obxtoday.com/top-stories/island-free-press-cape-hatteras-lighthouse-is-rotating-again/

Per John M. Havel, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Researcher and Board Member of the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, USCG Electrician’s Mate First Class James Harper and USCG Aids to Navigation Team member Ben Atherholt arrived at the lighthouse at around 10 a.m. on Friday morning to replace the motor that rotates the beam.

