Wanchese kicks off Christmas season with parade, day-long festivities Nov. 30

A Wanchese CHRISTmas kicks off the holiday season Nov. 30 with the annual parade, craft show, pictures with Santa, an ugly sweater contest and tree lighting.

The day begins at 10 a.m. with the parade starting at 295 Old School House Road. At 10:45 a.m., the Christmas Craft Show starts and continues through 4 p.m.

Starting at 10:45 a.m. and continuing through 12:30 p.m., kids can get their pictures taken with Santa.

The ugly Christmas sweater contest will be from 4-4:45 p.m. At 5:45 p.m., there will be a tree lighting and a bonfire.

