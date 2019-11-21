First Flight raises $3,365 to feed Ocracoke on Nov. 27, wins NCHSAA Turkey Bowl

UnitedHealthcare teamed up once again with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, Inc. to support local communities and scholastic sports in North Carolina through the 2019 UHC & NCHSAA Turkey Bowl initiative.

The UHC & NCHSAA Turkey Bowl competition was held November 4-8 on NCHSAA member school campuses. Ten schools competed to see which school could collect the most monetary donations for their local food bank or donations for their on-campus Food Pantries.

The winning school was First Flight High School, which raised $3,365 to prepare and feed the 550 residents of Ocracoke in a community-wide meal on November 27.

In total, the competing schools donated over 4,500 pounds of food and over $5,000 to their local food pantries. This totals over 24,500 meals provided to families in need all across the state of North Carolina. The top-four schools based on the number of meals provided through donations were rewarded with a cash donation to their school.

The rest of the top four are Gray’s Creek, Franklinton and Hickory Ridge high schools. Other participating schools were John A. Holmes in Edenton, Community School of Davidson, Heide Trask, Jones Senior, North Lincoln and

Southeast Halifax.

